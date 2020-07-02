Buccaneers have high demand for tickets, no idea if fans can attend

After the Buccaneers signed Tom Brady, their problem selling tickets went away. But now they’re dealing with an unexpected problem, thanks to COVID-19.

Bucs COO Brian Ford told season ticket holders in an email that the team simply doesn’t know how many fans the stadium is going to have room for this year, and so it’s taking a wait-and-see approach.

“Over the last 24 hours, there have been many reports regarding stadium capacities at NFL venues for the 2020 season,” Ford wrote, via the Tampa Bay Times. “The Buccaneers will continue to work with the NFL, Florida Governor’s Office, City of Tampa Mayor’s Office, Tampa Sports Authority and Hillsborough County officials to ensure we have policies and procedures in place that are appropriate for our community. It is our top priority to create and maintain the safest possible environment for our fans at Raymond James Stadium. As we approach kickoff of the 2020 season, we will remain in constant contact with you, providing all of the latest updates as soon as we have them.”

The Buccaneers are currently not selling season tickets, instead just asking fans to give the team their contact information if they would like to be informed when the team knows for sure which seats it can sell. After years of struggling to sell tickets in Tampa, the Bucs are now facing a different problem.

