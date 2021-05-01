How Buccaneers handled drafting QB better than Aaron Rodgers' Packers

How Bucs handled drafting QB better than Aaron Rodgers' Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a quarterback in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, which was a logical move given the fact Tom Brady will be 44 years old in August.

The Bucs selected Kyle Trask from the University of Florida with the 64th overall pick, who was one of the most highly rated QBs entering the second and third rounds Friday night.

It was a similar situation to what the Green Bay Packers did last year when they took Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the first round. Packers quarterback and reigning league MVP winner Aaron Rodgers is 37 years old, so Love gives Green Bay long-term security at the position.

Rodgers, in his first public comments on the Love pick, admitted his initial reaction to the selection "was surprise", and that he wasn't "thrilled" about it.

We shouldn't expect the same drama in Tampa Bay over the Bucs using a valuable draft pick on a young quarterback. Why is that? Well, as ESPN reporter Jenna Laine revealed Friday, the team asked Brady about it and he was OK with the idea.

The Packers didn’t tell Aaron Rodgers they were taking Jordan Love last year. In Tampa, Bucs GM Jason Licht told Tom Brady weeks ago that they were thinking of taking a QB. Brady was on-board with it. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 1, 2021

Communication is vital to any relationship, especially one between a team and its most important player.

Rodgers shouldn't be running the roster and picking which players to draft -- he's not a general manager -- but he should at least be given a heads up or asked for his input before the team makes a first-round pick. Those selections are extremely important, and those players typically makes the biggest impact as rookies.

Brady clearly has a positive relationship with the Buccaneers front office. It doesn't sound like Rodgers and the Packers are in a similar place, based on this report from ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio:

As @JayGlazer said, the contract is part of the reason for Rodgers’ discontent. I’m told he “doesn’t like anyone in the front office for a variety of reasons.” — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2021

Rodgers' future with the Packers will be one of the most fascinating storylines in sports over the next few months. Packers CEO Mark Murphy wrote Saturday that the team remains "committed to (Rodgers) in 2021 and beyond."

Will we see Rodgers under center for the Packers in Week 1? Time will tell.