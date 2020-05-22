Buccaneers GM: Tom Brady, Bruce Arians QB/coach duo is 'perfect marriage'

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick enjoyed more success than any other quarterback/coach duo in NFL history.

Winning six Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots over 20 years speaks for itself.

Brady left the Patriots as a free agent in March to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he'll start the next chapter of his career under Bruce Arians. The Buccaneers head coach has been in pro football a long time and has worked with other great quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger.

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht appeared on ESPN's "SportsCenter" on Thursday night and explained why he thinks Brady and Arians will work well together, even though there's a heightened sense of urgency surrounding the team given the fact Brady will be 43 years old by Week 1 of next season.

"I don't have a lot of concerns on that right now," Licht said. "We have a head coach who, to be quite frank, isn't gonna be here for the next 15, 20 years coaching the Buccaneers. So, I think it was actually a perfect marriage. You've got two guys that've got something to prove. They want to win, they want to win now. They've got the same mindset. Getting Tom here, quite frankly, started with hiring Bruce last year. I don't know if we would be in this situation right now without Bruce Arians as our head coach. They're kind of living parallel lives right now. They've got something to prove and they want to do it now."

Oddsmakers currently give the Bucs the fourth-best chance to win Super Bowl LV.

Tampa Bay's roster is absolutely loaded with offensive weapons. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are two of the best wide receivers in the league, the offensive lne is a talented group, and the tight end depth chart is full of depth and skill with Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

The Buccaneers defense also shined over the second half of the 2019 campaign, and the team was able to bring many of its starters back for the 2020 season.

The Bucs have a lot of the pieces needed to win a Super Bowl, and two of the most important are Arians and Brady as the QB/coach combo.

