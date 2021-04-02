Buccaneers GM gives positive update on Tom Brady's post-surgery rehab

Bucs GM gives positive update on Tom Brady's post-surgery rehab originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady is progressing in his rehab from offseason knee surgery, but it's not known exactly when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will be able to return to the field and work out with teammates.

"I know he's doing well through rehab," Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht told reporters on a Zoom call earlier this week.

"I talked to him last week. I know things are going well. I don't want to put an exact timeline on it right now because I don't want to set expectations one way or the other. But I know that things are going very well."

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians in February described Brady's minor knee procedure as "a clean up."

Brady didn't look too bothered by a knee issue during the 2020 regular season when he tossed 40 touchdown passes and led Tampa Bay to an 11-5 record. He then helped the Buccaneers win four playoff games, including an impressive 31-9 Super Bowl LV win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buccaneers are bringing back all 11 offensive starters from that championship-winning team, and if Brady can get back on the field some time in the spring and build better chemistry with his teammates, it's possible Tampa Bay's offense could even tougher to slow down next season.