Buccaneers G.M. calls Rob Gronkowski “a proven winner”

The Buccaneers happily announced the trade for All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay sent a fourth-round selection (No.139 overall) in the 2020 NFL draft in exchange for Gronkowski and a 2020 seventh-round pick (No. 241 overall).

“Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history, and he plays the game with the type of passion and desire that sets him apart,” Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “Rob has played his entire career alongside Tom Brady and their accomplishments speak for themselves. Together they have developed the type of chemistry on and off the field that is crucial to success. Rob combines elite-level skills as both a receiver and blocker, but what really makes him special is the fact that he’s a proven winner who brings that championship mindset and work ethic.”

Gronkowski was one of five tight ends selected to the NFL 100 All-Time Team and one of two at his position chosen for the All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

Gronkowski and Brady spent nine seasons together in New England, combining for 78 touchdowns. That mark ranks second all-time among quarterback-tight end connections and is fifth in league history among all duos.

The 7,786 regular-season yards from Brady to Gronkowski also rank second among all quarterback-to-tight end combinations, trailing only Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates (9,352).

