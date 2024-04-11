Buccaneers focus on depth inside the trenches as 2024 NFL Draft nears

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht opened his pre-draft press conference by acknowledging and thanking his scouts for all their hard work.

He also addressed one of Tampa Bay’s biggest needs, the trenches. Especially on the offense on both sides of the ball.

“Right now, we have five to seven guys we think might be there, and then you start kind of falling in love with them, and you’re like, ‘Okay, one of these guys is going to be there, and we’re going to be so happy.’ Then there’s the chance that none of them are, so I think that’s the hardest part,” Licht said.

Both starting guards Aaron Stinnie and Matt Feiler have moved on from the Bucs.

Whoever comes to Tampa Bay must make an immediate impact, and Licht says his coaching staff has no problem developing young players.

“One of the things I love about Todd (Bowles) and his staff is there not afraid to coach up a rookie. I think we saw that last year. It’s very comforting as a general manager knowing your coaching staff loves the challenge of getting rookies ready to go. We’re hoping to get some players who can come in and contribute and help us right away like last year,” he said.

During the NFL Draft, which takes place on April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan, Tampa Bay will have the following overall picks:

Round 1, pick 26

Round 2, pick 25 (57 overall)

Round 3, pick 26 (89 overall)

Round 3, pick 29 (92 overall)

Round 4, pick 25 (125 overall)

Round 6, pick 44 (220 overall)

Round 7, pick 26 (246 overall)

