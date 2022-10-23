How do Buccaneers fix their red-zone issues? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
NFL Network's Kurt Warner breaks down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
When Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a broken bone near his thumb on the first Sunday night of the season, initial reports had him missing at least six weeks. Things quickly became more optimistic, with Dak possibly back in four weeks or even sooner. Now, exactly six weeks after suffering the injury, Dak is back. [more]
Another talented wide receiver is being rumored in trade talks and the Minnesota Vikings should make the move on the former first-round pick
Christian McCaffrey, whom the 49ers acquired in a trade on Thursday, will play Sunday against the Chiefs, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.
Jesse Marsch said he understands Leeds fans' frustration after they squandered an early goal and went home empty-handed against Fulham.
Here are seven takeaways from the Philadelphia Eagles' first six weeks and observations for the final stretch run of the 2022 regular season
The Chiefs vs. 49ers is among seven key NFL games that Philadelphia Eagles fans should watch during the Week 7 bye
Cowboys need to let Dak Prescott be Dak Prescott and get more production in passing game vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday
#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce can make some NFL history against the #49ers on #NationalTightEndsDay.
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Washington Wizards
The 49ers had some competition in landing Christian McCaffrey, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer revealed on Friday.
Christian McCaffrey debuted his new jersey number at his first practice with the 49ers on Friday.
#Michigan moved during the bye week.
When it comes to new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, there’s a school of thought that, in time, his team will squeeze him to take less. If that happens, he needs to be ready to squeeze back. McCaffrey has $36.2 million in base salary and workout bonuses due over the next three years. Thus, McCaffrey [more]
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 7 of the season including Kansas City at San Francisco, Cleveland at Baltimore, and Pittsburgh at Miamid
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
Seattle is winless at SoFi Stadium. Will this change on Sunday?
Here’s a look at where Alabama is ranked in the coaches poll and AP Top 25 after Saturday’s win against Miss State.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 7's top running back plays. (George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
The majority of pundits see the Chiefs winning a road game against San Francisco for the first time since Len Dawson was KC’s quarterback.
The experts have the Packers as heavy favorites in Week 7.