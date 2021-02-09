Here are the Buccaneers' early odds to return to the Super Bowl next season

Odds are based on a $100 bet. So, if you have +200 odds, you would win $200. '



Despite winning Super Bowl LV, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't favored to return for a chance to win back-to-back Super Bowls next season.



The crew discusses that after this season, you should never doubt Tom Brady



The Green Bay Packers (+450) are the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl next season. Who is your pick to win the NFC? Vote below!

