Buccaneers take early 10-0 lead on Eagles

The Buccaneers have outgained the Eagles 134 to 19. They have outscored the visitors 10-0.

It could be worse.

Tampa Bay reached the Philadelphia 10 on its opening drive but settled for a chip-shot, 28-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal.

On their second drive, the Bucs went 79 yards in four plays. It could have been even quicker, but Mike Evans dropped a perfectly thrown pass that would have gone for a 47-yard touchdown.

Two plays later, though, Baker Mayfield hit David Moore, who weaved his way to a 44-yard touchdown. It was Moore's first career postseason touchdown in his fifth career postseason game.

The Eagles picked up one first down on their first possession before punting.