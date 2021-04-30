Buccaneers draft Joe Tryon: Instant analysis of the No. 32 pick

Doug Farrar
·1 min read
With the 32nd pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington.

Analysis: There is a phrase in life: “Do one thing and do it well.” That could apply to Tryon and his mode of attack as a pass rusher, as he wins primarily with a speed-to-power bull rush off the edge. Forget evading you, he wants to run through you. It works on occasion, but what gives me more hope about his NFL career is what you are seeing him use to complement that move. You are seeing examples of him using cross-chops and even the occasional rip/dip move to add to the weapons in his bag. He’ll need to be moved around the defensive line to be his most productive, though.

Grade: B. The Buccaneers have been aligned with Tryon for a while, and word was that defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was especially high on Tryon’s potential. Bowles is one of the NFL’s most creative minds when it comes to tying pressure to coverage, so it will be fascinating to see how the Super Bowl champs work Tryon into that defense.

