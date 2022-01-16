Buccaneers dominating Eagles, 17-0 at halftime

The first half of Sunday’s first playoff game has not been competitive.

The Buccaneers took a 17-0 lead over the Eagles into halftime.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has completed 11 of 19 passes for just 88 yards, and late in the first half when he appeared to be gaining a little momentum, he followed it up with an interception.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is 20-for-25 for 159 yards, and Buccaneers running backs Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Gio Bernard each have a rushing touchdown.

It’s hard to imagine the Eagles being able to come back from this deficit. The Bucs appear poised to cruise into the divisional round of the playoffs.

