Buccaneers designate K.J. Britt to return

The 6-6 Buccaneers are getting one of their key special teams players back on the practice field.

Tampa Bay announced on Wednesday that linebacker K.J. Britt has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Britt may now return to practice. The Bucs have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster.

Britt has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Week Seven. Playing exclusively special teams this season, he’s recorded three total tackles.

Tampa Bay also has signed offensive tackle Grant Hermanns and safety Nolan Turner to its practice squad.

