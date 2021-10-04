Buccaneers defeat Patriots in Brady's return to New England
Legendary quarterback Tom Brady reminded Patriots fans just how good he is during his return to New England, his first trip back since leaving the team in free agency. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Patriots 19-17 last night. CBS Sports senior NFL writer Will Brinson joins CBSN to break down Brady's homecoming and some of the other action from Week 4.