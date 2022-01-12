The Buccaneers’ offense won’t be at full strength on Sunday against the Eagles.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said today that wide receiver Cyril Grayson and running back Ronald Jones are both considered doubtful for Sunday.

Grayson emerged as a good playmaker late in the season and was expected to play a key role in the playoffs after the season-ending injury to Chris Godwin and the departure of Antonio Brown, but Grayson suffered a hamstring injury in the regular-season finale against the Panthers. Jones was second on the team in rushing during the regular season, but the Bucs likely won’t miss him much in the playoffs.

The Bucs only did a walk-through practice today, but if they had conducted a full practice, Arians said everyone except Grayson, Jones and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson would have been healthy enough to participate. Arians is optimistic that Nelson, who has an ankle injury, will play on Sunday.

Buccaneers’ Cyril Grayson, Ronald Jones unlikely to play Sunday vs. Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk