The Buccaneers have wrapped up another offensive coordinator interview.

The team announced that they completed an interview with Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell on Thursday afternoon. McCardell was also in the mix for the Patriots offensive coordinator opening before they hired Bill O’Brien.

McCardell played two seasons for the Buccaneers and helped them win Super Bowl XXXVII after the 2002 season. He played 16 seasons in the NFL overall and moved into coaching as the wide receivers coach in Washington in 2010. He has also coached at the University of Maryland and with the Jaguars.

The Buccaneers interviewed Broncos quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak this week and they’ve requested an interview with Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter as well.

Buccaneers complete interview with Keenan McCardell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk