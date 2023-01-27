Buccaneers complete interview with Jim Bob Cooter

The Buccaneers completed an interview with Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter on Thursday, the team announced.

The Bucs are seeking to replace Byron Leftwich, who they fired Jan. 19. They have eight other vacancies to fill on their coaching staff for 2023.

The team interviewed Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak on Wednesday and Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell earlier on Thursday.

Cooter joined Doug Pederson’s staff last February and helped Trevor Lawrence take a step in his second season. Jacksonville had the 10th-most passing yards in 2022, averaging 232.9 yards per game, and Lawrence threw 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions and had a 95.2 passer rating.

Cooter was the Lions’ offensive coordinator for 3 1/2 seasons after being promoted from quarterbacks coach on Jim Caldwell’s staff midway through 2015.

Cooter spent two seasons (2019-20) as the Jets’ running backs coach and one (2021) as a consultant for the Eagles. He also has worked for the Colts, Chiefs and Broncos.

