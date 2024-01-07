Buccaneers clinch NFC South with 9-0 victory over Panthers

It wasn’t pretty, but the Buccaneers have defeated the Panthers 9-0 to clinch the NFC South and advance to the postseason.

Tampa Bay could barely get anything going offensively throughout Sunday afternoon’s matchup. But with Carolina’s putrid offensive performance, all the Bucs needed was three field goals to come away with a win.

Kicker Chase McLaughlin hit field goals of 36 and 57 yards in the second quarter to give the Bucs a 6-0 lead at halftime. Then he connected from 39 yards with 10:18 in the fourth period to make it a two-possession game.

Carolina had a chance to make it interesting midway through the fourth quarter. Running back Raheem Blackshear took a carry 28 yards for a touchdown, but it was nullified by penalty because of an illegal formation.

On the next play, outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka strip-sacked quarterback Bryce Young and Greg Gaines recovered it for a turnover.

The Panthers never got the ball back.

That was Carolina’s second touchdown that was wiped off the board. The first came when DJ Chark tried to extend the ball over the goal line early in the second quarter but upon review defensive back Antonie Winfield Jr. forced a fumble before Chark could break the plane. Tampa Bay’s Jamel Deal had a clear recovery in the end zone for a touchback.

The team’s other chance to score was when Matthew Wright missed a 52-yard field goal wide left to end the third quarter.

With no points on Sunday, the Panthers became the first team to be shut out in back-to-back games since the 2008 Browns.

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield played through a rib injury and was just 20-of-32 for 137 yards with no touchdowns and no picks. He also was walking with a limp throughout the contest.

Rachaad White had 19 carries for 75 yards while Chase Edmonds added 27 yards on four carries. Chris Godwin went over 1,000 yards with six catches for 51 yards. Mike Evans had just three receptions for 22 yards.

On the other side, Bryce Young finished 11-of-18 for 94 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He added 24 yards on the ground. Chuba Hubbard led with 83 yards on 23 carries.

The Buccaneers will now host the NFC’s No. 5 seed next weekend — either the Eagles or the Cowboys. Tampa Bay has won the NFC South for three consecutive years.

The Panthers’ dreadful season has now come to a merciful end. Now the team can focus on deciding the future of G.M. Scott Fitterer and finding a new head coach.