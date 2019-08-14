Buccaneers claim Emanuel Hall

Emanuel Hall was one of the NFL’s most sought-after undrafted rookies in April, which is why the Bears guaranteed him $42,000 when he signed with them. Now Hall will see if he can do in Tampa Bay what he failed to do in Chicago.

Hall didn’t impress in Bears camp and was waived on Tuesday, and the Buccaneers claimed him on Wednesday.

It’s easy to see why the Bears were intrigued enough by Hall to give him that guarantee, and why the Buccaneers think he’s worth a shot: He’s a big-play threat who averaged 22.4 yards per catch last season at Missouri.

In Bruce Arians’ offense, Hall could flourish as a deep threat. Although undrafted rookies always have an uphill battle, and Hall is getting a late start on learning the Bucs’ playbook, it wouldn’t be surprised to see Hall make the roster.

Whether he makes the roster or not, by claiming him, the Buccaneers committed to paying him the $30,000 in guaranteed salary the Bears gave him on his undrafted rookie deal. The $12,000 signing bonus the Bears paid him remains on the Bears’ books.