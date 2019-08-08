Buccaneers to check out defensive line depth

The Buccaneers have been hit with injuries up front, so they’re checking out some potential fill-ins.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Bucs are working out former Jaguars defensive lineman Shane Bowman.

He was signed as an undrafted rookie from Washington, but waived when the Jaguars signed veteran Datone Jones.

The Bucs are still awaiting word on the condition of defensive tackle Vita Vea, who injured his knee in practice earlier this week.