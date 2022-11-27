Buccaneers, Browns tied 10-10 at halftime

Coming off their bye week, the Buccaneers have been pretty even with the Browns throughout the first two quarters.

Tampa Bay and Cleveland are tied 10-10 at halftime.

After winning the coin toss and taking the opening kickoff, the Browns drove down the field for a touchdown. But the last five times Cleveland’s scored a touchdown on its opening drive, the team has lost.

The Bucs equaled the score with Tom Brady‘s 10-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin to cap their opening possession.

Cleveland and Tampa Bay both got a field goal, though the Browns had a chance to score another. But fourth-round pick Cade York‘s 39-yard attempt wasn’t even close wide left.

York is now 17-of-23 on field goals with two missed PAT attempts.

Brady finished the first half 12-of-15 passing for 93 yards with a touchdown. Rachaad White led the club with 47 yards on five carries, including a 35-yard run on the first drive. Godwin leads with six catches for 58 yards.

On the other side, Jacoby Brissett — making his final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension — is 12-of-18 for 85 yards. He threw a tough-luck interception on the last play of the half with a Hail Mary attempt.

Nick Chubb has 34 yards on eight carries.

Safety Antoine Winfield was being evaluated for a concussion in the first half, but the team has not announced whether or not he’s out.

Browns cornerback A.J. Green was being evaluated for a head injury. Greg Newsome is already out for the Browns, which means their secondary is particularly thin.

The Buccaneers are slated to get the ball to start the second half.

