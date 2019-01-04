Buccaneers' Brent Grimes says it was 'disrespectful' for team to ask him to shadow Antonio Brown

If Brent Grimes had any designs on returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, or really, any team, he’s pretty much guaranteed he won’t be.

The 35-year-old cornerback, a four-time Pro Bowler who did not play up to that level this year, went on his wife’s podcast and unloaded on the team and coaching staff.

‘It’s just disrespectful’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes said he felt disrespected by coaches that asked him to cover Steelers’ receiver Antonio Brown. (AP)

The Buccaneers hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3; it was Grimes’ first game of the season, due to an injury. He was asked to shadow Steelers’ All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown, and rather than taking it as a challenge to rise to, Grimes was offended.

Incredibly, Grimes said the fact that his salary for 2018 was $7 million meant he shouldn’t have been asked, since top cover corners make roughly twice that to follow top wideouts like Brown.

“That’s not right,” Grimes said on his wife Miko’s show, IHeartMiko. “That’s disrespectful and it [expletive] up my whole vibe for the whole year, to be completely honest. Because it’s just disrespectful. I just felt disrespected.”

The Buccaneers didn’t have any cornerbacks on the roster making anything close to Grimes in terms of salary, so by his logic, was Tampa Bay supposed to leave Brown uncovered all day?

‘I was just done with it’

Grimes also said he was benched for the second half of Tampa Bay’s loss to Chicago a week later because he was using his phone at halftime, though he claimed he wasn’t the only player who did so.

Miko Grimes was told by her husband’s agent that several teams were interested in trading for the veteran in the days leading up to the October deadline, but that Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht wouldn’t entertain a deal because Licht thought doing so meant it looked like the team, then 3-4, was giving up on the season.

She asked her husband why he didn’t demand to be traded.

“It was like…I was just done with it,” Grimes said. “I feel like all teams are the same.”

While Miko wants to see her husband play a 13th season in 2019, perhaps a perennial playoff team with a strong quarterback and effective pass rush, Brent didn’t sound so sure.

“I would think about it,” he said.

