The Guardian

Eight teams remain after a brutal Super Wild Card Weekend. Which four teams will advance to the conference finals? Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs will face one of their biggest challenges yet as they play against the Buffalo Bills in their NFL divisional round matchup Photograph: Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Sports OK, so the much ballyhooed Super Wild Card Weekend slate ended up being something of a bust. Of the six games, four ended up being blowouts, with only the Cincinn