Buccaneers' big offseason thing: Will Tampa Bay commit to Baker Mayfield?

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz looks at the one big thing for Tampa Bay's offseason - bringing back the quarterback after a bounce-back campaign in 2023.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: It's time to take a look at one big thing facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason. It's Baker Mayfield. Sometimes you get into this lucky situation where you're able to get the right fit at the right time. When I talked to Baker at the Super Bowl, he made it clear that when he was with the Browns, he felt the weight of the world and the organization everywhere he went. By the time he got to the Buccaneers, he was able just to relax and be part of something that already felt special. He was able just to be himself. You think about that comfort and then you have to ask yourself what's it worth to Baker and what's it worth to the Buccaneers. Because we simply are in a world where there aren't enough quality quarterbacks for the number of teams that there are in the NFL.

And I'm not sitting here saying that Baker Mayfield has become a world-beater, but that's where this becomes complicated. Baker Mayfield bet on himself, and he went out and won that bet. So now there are going to be teams that are going to be willing to back up some level of a Brinks truck to get Baker in. What are the Buccaneers willing to do? Because you simply don't want to restart. Think of all of the things Baker Mayfield had to deal with-- the pressure of replacing Tom Brady, right, coming into this situation. The pressure of knowing that this was a lifeline for his career. And then he played the way he did?

Yes, there are other decisions the Bucs are going to have to make, and it gets a little tricky. What do they do with Mike Evans is a big part of it. How do they utilize the franchise tag is a big part of it. But the real question you hear from everybody is going to be what does Baker see his value as and then, conversely, what does Tampa Bay see his value as? This simply doesn't look like one of those situations that we see in the rumor mill where somebody thinks they're going to make $40, $50, $60 million. But supply and demand means Baker is going to have suitors. And supply and demand means Tampa Bay is going to have to be ready for that. The question is, will they overspend if they have to, or are they prepared to go back to the drawing board at the quarterback position? No position is bigger in sports. No question is bigger for Tampa Bay this offseason.