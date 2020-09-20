Buccaneers beat the Panthers 31-17

Tom Brady still doesn’t look like Tom Brady. And it’s not just the pewter uniforms.

The Buccaneers got their first win under their new quarterback, 31-17 with a lot of help from the Panthers.

The Panthers turned it over four times, leaving plenty of margin of error for Brady as he adjusts to his new team.

He was 23-of-35 for 217 yards, with a touchdown and an interception, clearly still getting comfortable with the Bucs (1-1).

He also benefitted from a late burst from Leonard Fournette, whose 46-yard touchdown sealed things. Fournette finished with 103 yards and two scores.

The Panthers rallied late to make it interesting, but lack the defensive personnel to stay competitive with a competent offense.

Running back Christian McCaffrey wasn’t able to finish the game because of an ankle injury, but he had two touchdowns before he left. But they weren’t able to overcome Teddy’ Bridgewater’s three turnovers (two picks and a fumble), as the Panthers fell to 0-2.

