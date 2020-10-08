Buccaneers-Bears live stream: How to watch NFL Week 5 game online

Buccaneers-Bears live stream: Brady looks for revenge vs. Foles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to the Windy City to take on Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.

Although it'll feature different teams, the matchup will bring back memories of Super Bowl LII when Foles' Philadelphia Eagles defeated Brady's New England Patriots.

This time around, Brady leads a Bucs team that has won three straight games since its Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Foles took over for Mitchell Trubisky in Week 3 and led Chicago to a comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, but fell to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.

Brady will be without wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring) for Thursday night's game. Mike Evans (ankle) and Scotty Miller (hip/groin) are questionable.

Here's how to watch Buccaneers vs. Bears online.

When: Thursday, Oct. 8, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, NFL Network

Live stream: Yahoo Sports; fuboTV -- Get a free trial; Amazon Prime Video