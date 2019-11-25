Buccaneers' Evans ties Moss for NFL record

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans tied an NFL record on Sunday.

Evans officially reached 1,000 yards in Tampa Bay's 35-22 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The two-time Pro Bowler joined Randy Moss as the only receivers in NFL history to post 1,000 yards in each of their first six seasons.

Evans reached the milestone when he connected with Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston on a 17-yard grab in the second quarter.

The 26-year-old Evans was selected with pick seven by the Buccaneers in the 2014 NFL Draft.