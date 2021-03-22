Buccaneers announce deal with Rob Gronkowski
Gronk dipped his toe in free agency, and then quickly pulled it back out.
The Buccaneers have announced tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s official return, on a one-year deal.
The contract pays out a base amount of $8 million, with up to $2 million available in incentives. Voidable years and other accounting tricks kept the cap charge in 2021 to $3 million.
Gronk still has value, but he spent much of 2020 as a blocker. He eventually got more involved in the passing game, and he saved his best for last — with a pair of touchdown passes in Super Bowl LV.
The Buccaneers largely has managed to keep their championship team together, re-signing Gronk, linebacker Shaq Barrett, receiver Chris Godwin (via the franchise tag), linebacker Lavonte David, and kicker Ryan Succop.
Key players not yet re-signed include receiver Antonio Brown, running back Leonard Fournette, and defensive tackl Ndamukong Suh.
