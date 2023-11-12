Buccaneers announce Chris Godwin is playing despite an illness

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin isn't feeling 100 percent on Sunday, but he is in the lineup against the Titans.

The Bucs announced on Sunday morning that Godwin is dealing with an illness. He was not on the team's inactive list, however, and that means he will be available to play in Tampa.

Godwin has not missed a game yet this season. He has 40 catches for 468 yards and a touchdown.

Cornerback Carlton Davis, quarterback John Wolford, running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, defensive back Josh Hayes, guard Matt Feiler, and tight end David Wells are the inactive players for the Buccaneers this weekend.