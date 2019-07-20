Buccaneers agree to deal with Devin White

One of the few remaining unsigned rookies from the 2019 NFL draft has now agreed to terms.

Devin White, the fifth overall pick in the draft, has agreed to a deal with the Buccaneers, the team announced today.

White and a few other CAA clients have been slow to sign their rookie contracts, but with camps opening around the NFL, some progress is to be expected.

A linebacker from LSU, White has been penciled in as a Week One starter.

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Panthers linebacker Brian Burns are the remaining unsigned first-round picks.