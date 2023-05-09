After the draft, Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht didn’t rule out pursuing a veteran quarterback. Now, the Bucs have added one.

The team announced on Tuesday morning that John Wolford, former Rams backup, has signed with Tampa Bay.

Wolford, a four-year starter at Wake Forest, entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Jets. He joins the Rams in 2019.

He has appeared in seven career regular-season games, with four starts. He also started a playoff game against the Seahawks to cap the 2020 season, exiting with a neck injury for Jared Goff, who secured what would be his final victory with the Rams.

Wolford becomes the third quarterback on the Tampa Bay roster, along with Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.

Buccaneers add quarterback John Wolford originally appeared on Pro Football Talk