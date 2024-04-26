Buccaneers add offensive line help, select Duke C Graham Barton in NFL draft

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their offensive line on Thursday night, addressing a need by selecting Duke center Graham Barton with the 26th pick in the NFL draft.

The Bucs are coming off a third consecutive NFC South championship and a franchise-record fourth straight playoff appearance.

With Baker Mayfield leading the way as the successor to Tom Brady at quarterback, the team won five of six games heading into the postseason, where they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in a wild-card matchup before losing to the Detroit Lions in the NFC divisional round.

General manager Jason Licht’s primary focus this offseason has been retaining as many of the team’s own free agents as possible, including Mayfield (three years, $100 million), franchise career receiving leader Mike Evans (two years, $52 million) and veteran linebacker Lavonte David, who signed a one-year deal to return for a 13th season.

Negotiations targeting a long-term deal for All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., as well as a contract extension for Pro Bowl tackle Tristan Wirfs are ongoing.

But with edge rusher Shaquil Barrett released in a salary-cap move, inside linebacker Devin White and guard Aaron Stinnie departing via free agency, and cornerback Carlton Davis III traded to Detroit, there are some holes to fill for next season.

The offensive line is one of them, where the Bucs lost Stinnie and Robert Hainsey has filled for an injured Ryan Jensen at center the past two seasons.

