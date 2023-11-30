Advertisement

Buccaneers add Chris Godwin to practice report with neck injury

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

The Buccaneers had three changes to their practice report Thursday, including the addition of a big name.

Receiver Chris Godwin was a limited participant with a neck injury. He was not on Wednesday's report.

Godwin has 53 receptions for 606 yards and a touchdown in 11 games this season.

Linebacker Devin White (foot) did not practice Thursday after limited work Wednesday, and cornerback Carlton Davis (ankle) had full participation after being limited a day earlier.

The rest of the report remained the same.

Linebacker Lavonte David (groin), cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle/foot), linebacker SirVocea Dennis (illness) and defensive lineman Mike Greene (calf) did not participate for the second consecutive day.

Outside linebacker Yaya Diaby (ankle) again was limited.