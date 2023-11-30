Buccaneers add Chris Godwin to practice report with neck injury

The Buccaneers had three changes to their practice report Thursday, including the addition of a big name.

Receiver Chris Godwin was a limited participant with a neck injury. He was not on Wednesday's report.

Godwin has 53 receptions for 606 yards and a touchdown in 11 games this season.

Linebacker Devin White (foot) did not practice Thursday after limited work Wednesday, and cornerback Carlton Davis (ankle) had full participation after being limited a day earlier.

The rest of the report remained the same.

Linebacker Lavonte David (groin), cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle/foot), linebacker SirVocea Dennis (illness) and defensive lineman Mike Greene (calf) did not participate for the second consecutive day.

Outside linebacker Yaya Diaby (ankle) again was limited.