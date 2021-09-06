While the Cowboys keep placing players on their COVID-19 list, the opposite is happening for their Week One opponent.

The Buccaneers announced on Monday that they’ve activated defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh off the reserve/COVID-19 list, which clears their list a few days before the season opener on Thursday.

Suh had been on the list since Aug. 28, the day of Tampa Bay’s preseason finale. Head coach Bruce Arians said last week that the team is 100 percent vaccinated, so Suh’s absence was the result of a positive test.

Suh started all 16 games for Tampa Bay last year, recording 6.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback hits. He also had 1.5 sacks in the postseason.

As a corresponding roster move, the Buccaneers have waived kicker Jose Borregales.

Buccaneers activate Ndamukong Suh off COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk