With the Buccaneers’ receiver position in flux due to injury and incident, Tampa Bay has activated Jaelon Darden off the COVID-19 list.

Darden has missed the last two games while on the list. He has served as a returner for his eight games this year, averaging 7.7 yards per punt return and 18.9 yards per kick return.

Darden also has six catches for 43 yards as a rookie. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft.

The Bucs also have Mike Evans, Breshad Perriman, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, and Juston Watson at receiver. Chris Godwin tore his ACL in December.

Having clinched the NFC South, Tampa Bay will take on Carolina on Sunday.

Buccaneers activate Jaelon Darden off COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk