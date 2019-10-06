Buccaneers up 7-3 on Saints

The Buccaneers were apparently offended, thinking they had created a turnover.

So they responded in the appropriate way.

After officials went to review to decide that the Saints had indeed fumbled (which seemed clear) but there wasn’t an obvious recovery (which was less clear), the Bucs answered as best they could, with an interception on the ensuing possession.

Jameis Winston then hit Chris Godwin for a 26-yard touchdown pass, and the Bucs lead the Saints 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

It’s been a rough game for a pair of teams used to offensive highlights (either historically or recently).

Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took what appeared to be his first shot downfield (hitting Michael Thomas for a 34-yard gain), but the Saints were held to just a field goal early.