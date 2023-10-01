Buccaneers up 7-3 after Baker Mayfield TD pass

The Buccaneers offense took some time to get going on Sunday, but their defense ensured that they remained well within reach of the Saints when they finally broke through in the second quarter.

Baker Mayfield hit tight end Cade Otton for a four-yard touchdown with 5:19 left to play in the half for the first touchdown by either team. The Bucs now lead their NFC South rivals 7-3.

Mayfield completed passes to six different receivers on the scoring drive and is now 13-of-17 for 99 yards on the afternoon. One of his completions was to wide receiver Chris Godwin, who also threw a pass to wide receiver Trey Palmer for a six-yard gain during the possession.

The Saints have picked up 82 yards so far in the half and will need to get about that many to put themselves back in the lead before halftime. They may not have tight end Juwan Johnson's help as he's questionable to return with a calf injury. The Buccaneers have lost defensive back Ryan Neal to a concussion.