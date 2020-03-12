The Buccaneers and 49ers have become the latest NFL teams to close their facilities, sending employees home to work from there.

The Bucs’ statement reads: “The Buccaneers are transitioning our entire AdventHealth Training Center staff to work from home, and we have discontinued business-related travel, including [for] scouts, coaches and other staff. All business operations and preparations for the 2020 season will continue as planned.

“We will continue to monitor this fluid situation and follow the advice of our health officials and community leaders as additional information becomes available.”

The 49ers said in part: “In light of guidelines issued yesterday by the federal government to stop the spread of COVID-19, the SAP Performance Center and Levi’s Stadium will close operations beginning March 13 until further notice. Employees, with limited exemptions, have been instructed to work remotely while coaches and scouts will return home by the weekend. Public and private team events have also been canceled in accordance with these guidelines.”

The Lions, Jets and Chargers are among other NFL teams taking measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 by suspending travel and/or limiting access to team facilities.

Buccaneers, 49ers closing their facilities originally appeared on Pro Football Talk