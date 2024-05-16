Buccaneers 2024 schedule revealed

The Buccaneers’ 2024 season schedule is now out. It features four primetime games, including a Super Bowl LV rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 9. The other primetime games include a Week 5 trip to Atlanta for Thursday Night Football, another Monday Night game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 and a late-season matchup with the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday Night Football.

In addition to their NFC South foes, the Bucs face the NFC East and AFC West this season. In addition their cross-divisional schedule, Tampa Bay will play three 2023 playoff teams: Baltimore, the Detroit Lions in Week2 and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10.

Tampa Bay’s bye week comes later than it did last season, with team taking off Week 11 this season. The Bucs have no international games scheduled for the 2024 season.

The Bucs’ preseason slate only takes them out of Florida once with their first game against the Bengals. The rest of their games are in-state, first with a visit to the Jacksonville Jaguars then hosting the Miami Dolphins to close the preseason.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire