Buccaneers hire Arians with Bowles and Leftwich set join staff

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hired Bruce Arians to be their next head coach, signing him Tuesday to a four-year contract with a fifth-year team option.

"Bruce Arians is one of the NFL's most well-respected coaches over the past two decades and we are excited to have him leading our team," owner/co-chairman Bryan Glazer said in a statement. "Throughout this process, we focused on finding the right coach with a proven ability to elevate our players and lead our team forward. Bruce has played a large role in the development and career success of some of our league's best players and we look forward to seeing him continue that work here with our franchise."

Arians, 66, stepped down last year in an apparent retirement after going 49-30-1 as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2013 to 2017. He is a two-time Coach of the Year award winner, including when he went 9-3 as interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2012.

Per ESPN, the Bucs will send the Cardinals a sixth-round pick in exchange for a seventh-round pick and Arians' rights, which Arizona holds since the coach retired. There was reportedly confusion over whether or not compensation was necessary.

According to multiple reports, Arians will hire Todd Bowles as defensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich as passing-game coordinator, Harold Goodwin as run-game coordinator/offensive line and Clyde Christensen as quarterbacks coach.

Bowles (defensive coordinator) -- who was just fired as the New York Jets' head coach -- Goodwin (offensive coordinator) and Leftwich (quarterbacks coach) were on Arians' staff in Arizona. Leftwich stayed on the Cardinals' staff this season and was promoted to offensive coordinator after the midseason firing of Mike McCoy, but the Cardinals let Leftwich go last week. Christensen was the quarterbacks coach in Indianapolis when Arians was the offensive coordinator.

Arians spent the 2018 broadcasting games for CBS. In November, he said he wouldn't consider taking any head-coaching jobs except for the Cleveland Browns' opening, but he has familiarity in Tampa. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was in Arizona in 2013 as the vice president of player personnel, and Arians has worked with Jameis Winston since the quarterback was a youth football camp attendee.

Arians replaces the fired Dirk Koetter, who spent three seasons as the Bucs head coach and agreed Tuesday to become the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator.