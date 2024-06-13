Buc-ees 12? Report says Big 12 may sell the 'Big' part of its name

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks during the first day of Big 12 Media Days in 2023.

Are you ready for the Buc-ees 12?

According to various reports originating from recent Big 12 meetings, it could be coming.

Sources told Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports that in meetings in Dallas a couple weeks back, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark introduced the idea of adding a corporate sponsorship to the name, much like bowl games have evolved. You no longer have the Orange, Sugar and Fiesta Bowls. They are now the Capital One Orange Bowl, the Allstate Sugar Bowl and Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

In a presentation to league leaders in May, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark proposed selling the naming rights to the conference in what would be one of the most lucrative & unique sponsorship deals in college sports history, sources tell @YahooSports. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 13, 2024

The report says the corporate sponsor would replace the "Big" in Big 12.

The effort by Yormark should surprise no one based on his background. He has worked at Palace Sports and Entertainment (owner of Detroit Pistons), Katz Sports, NASCAR, Roc Nation (the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z) and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment Global (Brooklyn Nets, Barclay Center, New York Islanders, Nassau Coliseum).

His out-of-the-box thinking led the Big 12 to strike a deal with WWE to hand a "title belt" to the Most Outstanding Player in the Big 12 Football Championship game in 2023.

Texas's Quinn Ewers (3) holds up the WWE Big 12 Championship belt next to The Undertaker following the Big 12 Football Championship game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Exploring further revenue

In addition to naming rights, Yormark and the Big 12 are "kicking the tires" on adding a private equity investment of $800 million to $1 billion according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

Breaking: Big 12 considering private equity investment of up to $1 billion for as much as 20% of conference - https://t.co/Do0GY2YbwU https://t.co/bWvzLzspZJ — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) June 13, 2024

Luxembourg-based CVC Capital Partners would reportedly have a 15-20% share in the league. The league's 16 members would receive a portion of the money with schools then given access to CVC investment services and clients. This proposal could inch the Big 12 closer to the Big Ten media rights deal. Big Ten members currently get approximately $75 million per team. Most of the Big 12 is currently at $31.8 million per team.

UC's initial deal has them at $18-19 million for last year and this coming season, then going to the full share for 2025-26. Their current payout is still more than double what they made in the American Athletic Conference. The Big 12 is currently fourth in average value for schools behind the Big Ten, SEC and ACC.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Could Big 12 turn into Buc-ees 12? Report says it's possible