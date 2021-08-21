Bubic takes no-hitter into 7th, Royals beat Cubs 4-2

  • Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
    Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
  • Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) enters the dugout after scoring on wild pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
    Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) enters the dugout after scoring on wild pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
  • Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi (16) dodges the tag by Chicago Cubs catcher Robinson Chirinos (29) to score but not after a replay call reversal during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
    Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi (16) dodges the tag by Chicago Cubs catcher Robinson Chirinos (29) to score but not after a replay call reversal during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
  • Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Adam Morgan (47) throws against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
    Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Adam Morgan (47) throws against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
  • The Wrigley Field infield is covered with the rain tarp after the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals head into a weather delay halfway through the seventh inning Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
    The Wrigley Field infield is covered with the rain tarp after the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals head into a weather delay halfway through the seventh inning Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)
JOHN JACKSON
·1 min read
In this article:
CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bubic carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Saturday.

Whit Merrifield had three hits and stole home as part of a double steal, helping Kansas City win for the fifth time in six games. Nicky Lopez also had three hits and drove in a run, and Andrew Benintendi finished with two hits.

Bubic (4-6) was working on a no-hitter when the game was delayed in the middle of the seventh because of an approaching storm.

The heavy rain never materialized, and Bubic returned after a 34-minute delay. Frank Schwindel then led off with his second walk and Patrick Wisdom followed with a drive into the bleachers in left for his 20th homer.

Bubic retired Matt Duffy before Domingo Tapia got the last two outs of the seventh. Josh Staumont worked the eighth and Scott Barlow finished the one-hitter for his eighth save.

Bubic struck out nine and walked two. He was roughed up in his previous start, allowing seven runs in 1 1/3 innings against St. Louis.

