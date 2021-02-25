Bubble Watch: Michigan State on the outside looking in of the NCAA tournament

The Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Once Hunter Dickinson established himself as one of the top freshmen in the country, this became a matchup to look forward to. A battle between two of college basketball's top big men - who are both from the Washington, D.C. area and have known each other for years. ''It's really impressive to see what he's done so far, but I think anybody from the DMV would have told you that that was going to happen,'' Garza said about his younger counterpart.