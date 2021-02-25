Bubble Watch: Michigan State on the outside looking in of the NCAA tournament
USA Today Sports' Scott Gleeson breaks down the bottom of the field heading toward the NCAA tournament.
Thursday's College hoops card features Big Ten home squads, Illinois and Minnesota, plus important conference matchups for UCLA and Detroit. (Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)
MSU also delivered a blow to Illinois' prospects of a No. 1 seed.
The conference tournaments are beginning to take shape.
A shocking loss put VCU on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament. The Rams re-affirmed their status with a big win over Saint Louis.
Critics say Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus is excessive but supporters say it's just the right medicine for an unprecedented downturn
With Steph Curry recording a rare down-shooting night, Draymond Green and Golden State's defense came in clutch to secure a needed road win against the Indiana Pacers,
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Once Hunter Dickinson established himself as one of the top freshmen in the country, this became a matchup to look forward to. A battle between two of college basketball's top big men - who are both from the Washington, D.C. area and have known each other for years. ''It's really impressive to see what he's done so far, but I think anybody from the DMV would have told you that that was going to happen,'' Garza said about his younger counterpart.
The Illini have four games left in the regular season.
Roethlisberger and his agent "are happy to creatively adjust his contract" according to a report.
Jose Becker was 57.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner has been struggling with a back issue since the build-up to the Australian Open and was forced to skip Spain's ATP Cup ties earlier this month. "It is with great sadness that I have to forfeit from Rotterdam," Nadal said in a statement https://www.abnamrowtt.nl/en/news/headlines/48th-edition/nadal-pulls-out-of-rotterdam. "Once I got back to Spain I visited my doctor and together with my team they’ve advised not to play this upcoming week."
Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell have set an early tone for 2021. NASCAR‘s two winners so far are both first-time Victory Lane visitors in the Cup Series, and they just so happened to double-down in Florida at Daytona International Speedway (oval vs. road course). It marked the first time in the sport‘s modern era (1972-present) […]
Will Brady's knee impact his preparation for next season?
The NBA has resisted calls to alter its logo in the past.
The NBA announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as selected by the league's coaches.
In the wake of the Minnesota Timberwolves controversial head-coaching hire of Toronto Raptors assistant Chris Finch, the NBCA issued a rebuke of the process in a statement on Wednesday.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shot down rumors that big man Kristaps Porzingis is on the trade block. Responding to multiple reports that Dallas was feeling out possible trade partners, Cuban issued a flat denial to the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday. Porzingis, 25, is averaging 20.5 points and 8.2 rebounds in 17 games this season.
DeMarcus Cousins is soon to be a free agent as the Houston Rockets prepare to waive the center as early as Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Cousins is Houston's leading rebounder (7.6 per game) and is averaging a career-low 9.6 points. The Rockets intend to return to a "small ball" lineup with Christian Wood coming back from an ankle injury.
The NBA announced its list of 14 All-Star reserves for this year's game in Atlanta on March 7. There were perhaps more deserving candidates this year than ever before, which means there were plenty of worthy candidates left out.
The Nets were 4-9 against the spread in their first 13 games with James Harden. Since then, though, they haven't lost.