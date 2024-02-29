Bubble watch: A look at Colorado basketball's NCAA Tournament resume, where Buffs stand

Feb 28, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrates with guard KJ Simpson (2) in the first half against the California Golden Bears at the CU Events Center.

Colorado men's basketball coach Tad Boyle doesn't waste any time talking to his players about the NCAA Tournament.

He knows what it is, and so do they.

"Look, do they care? Hell yeah. They care," Boyle said Wednesday after the Buffs' win over Cal. "I won't talk about it one bit. I've not brought it up one time. The only time I do is when I'm answering your guys' questions, but that is the last thing I'm thinking about."

Boyle is more so focused on helping Colorado improve and play its best basketball in the most important month of the season: March.

With three projected first-round draft picks in the starting lineup, the Buffs, on paper, should be a lock to make the NCAA Tournament. However, due to injuries, road struggles and missed opportunities, Colorado (19-9, 10-7 Pac-12) is squarely on the bubble and commonly viewed as one of the first four teams outside of the projected field.

Wednesday's win over Cal was the Buffs' third consecutive victory, the longest active winning streak in the Pac-12, but there is still work to do. Just three regular season games are left on Colorado's schedule before the Pac-12 Tournament (March 13-16) tips off, and it's safe to say they're all must-wins.

"I have said that our margin for error is behind us," Boyle said Wednesday night. "Our margin for error was in Berkeley and we tricked it off. Our margin for error was in Tempe and we tricked it off. Our margin for error was in Utah — we tricked it off. Our margin for error was Florida State in November.

"If we don't trick those games off, now we're a team that has a margin for error as we head down the stretch, but we're not in that position. That's all I talk about is trying to win the next game.”

Here's a look at Colorado basketball's NCAA Tournament resume as it aims to go dancing for the first time since 2021.

Buffs' NCAA tournament resume

Colorado basketball is one of the best shooting teams in the country.

The Buffs are inside the nation's top 10 in field goal percentage (49.6, 7th), 3-point percentage (39.4, 6th) and free throw percentage (78.4, 10th). They shot exactly 50% from the field (29-for-58) Wednesday night vs. Cal, which was the 16th time they have shot 50% or better from the field this season. That's their best mark since 1990-91 (16 in 33 games).

Colorado is virtually unbeatable under Boyle when shooting at least 50% (108-9 all-time, 14-2 this season).

All five of the Buffs' regular starters are shooting better than 47% from the field this season, and three of them are shooting better than 44% from 3-point range. Colorado's shooting efficiency gives them a chance in every game, and it's part of the reason why they've only been blown out by one team all season (No. 6 Arizona, twice). Conversely, 13 of the Buffs' 19 wins this season have been by 10-plus points.

Speaking of wins, Colorado still needs more of them against good teams to feel good about its tournament hopes.

The Buffs' only Quad 1 victory this season (1-5) came on the road against Washington on Jan. 24. They're 7-4 this season in Quad 2 games and 11-0 against Quad 3/4 opponents.

A road win over Oregon (the Buffs beat that team by 16 in Boulder in January) on March 7 would be another Quad 1 victory and Colorado's best win of the season.

What the metrics say about University of Colorado men's basketball

The Buffs moved up three spots to No. 29 in the latest NET rankings after their third straight win.

The NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) is one of many resources used by committee members to select and seed teams. It has two components, the first being Team Value Index, which is based on game results and factors in the final score and location of the game. The other component is net efficiency (offensive efficiency minus defensive efficiency), which is adjusted to factor in the strength of the opponent and the game's location.

Colorado is at No. 31 on the latest KenPom rankings, one of the metrics used on the official NCAA team sheets that are part of the NCAA Tournament selection and seeding process. KenPom, founded by its namesake Ken Pomeroy, is one of the leading advanced analytics in the sport and adjusts per-game production based on tempo (how fast or slow a team plays) and the quality of opponent.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi views Colorado as one of the first four teams left out of the projected field, meanwhile, CBSSports' Jerry Palm projects the Buffs to be one of the last four teams in.

It's a true 50-50 proposition at this point.

Working in the Buffs' favor: KJ Simpson

When healthy, Colorado boasts one of the best starting lineups in college basketball.

Senior Tristan da Silva (15.7 PPG, 47.2%FG), junior KJ Simpson (19.8 PPG, 49.7%FG) and freshman Cody Williams (13.7 PPG, 59%FG) are each projected to be selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, but it's Simpson who's the engine behind this team.

More: Colorado basketball's KJ Simpson on the art of rebounding as a guard: 'I give credit to my dad'

The 6-foot-2 guard has scored 85 points over the last three games (all wins), averaging 28.3 points in that span, and is the first Buff since at least 1996-97 to score at least 27 points in three consecutive contests. Simpson, the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week for his 30-point, nine-rebound, five-assist performance vs. Utah, is on the watch list for the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy, Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America team.

In six games this season against Quad 1 opponents, Simpson is averaging 21 points per game (11th in country, minimum four games played) on 60.1% true-shooting.

It'd be a shame if one of the nation's best point guards, and freshmen (Williams), were left out of the NCAA Tournament field.

Working against Colorado: Injuries, road struggles

Wednesday night's win over Cal was the 14th game Colorado has played this season (out of a possible 28) without at least one of their top seven rotation players.

Williams has missed 10 games this season (including Wednesday night vs. Cal) with various injuries (wrist, face, ankle). Starting forward J'Vonne Hadley has missed a game, key reserve Luke O'Brien has missed a pair and da Silva sat out of three games with an ankle injury.

Simpson and starting center Eddie Lampkin Jr. are the only two Buffs to play in every game so far this season.

The injuries are something that could ultimately prevent a bubble team like Colorado from making the field because, according to the NCAA, "computer models cannot accurately evaluate qualitative factors such as games missed by key players."

One thing computer models like NET can accurately evaluate is road records, and that's not a good thing for the Buffs, either.

Colorado has struggled away from the CU Events Center this season, going just 2-7 in true road games. Wake Forest is the only team ahead of the Buffs in the NET rankings with two or fewer road wins.

Committee members could easily point to Colorado's road struggles as a reason why it was left out.

Will the Buffs sneak in?

Colorado is as "on the bubble" as it gets and the Buffs' final three regular season games (vs. Stanford, at Oregon, at Oregon State) will likely determine their NCAA Tournament fate.

A clean sweep of the remaining schedule, including a potential Quad 1 win at Oregon, would give Colorado a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament and an excellent chance of snagging an at-large bid.

A loss to Oregon would likely require a win or two in the Pac-12 Tournament to feel comfortable, but a bad loss to either 12-15 Stanford (home) or 12-17 Oregon State (road) would be the final nail in the Buffs' coffin.

With a favorable schedule down the stretch, Colorado is more likely than not to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance in three years.

Follow Colorado Buffaloes sports reporter Scott Procter on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Where does Colorado basketball stand for NCAA Tournament selection?