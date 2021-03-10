Bubble watch heats up as tourneys start in power conferences

·3 min read
  • Drake's D.J. Wilkins (0) shoots over Loyola of Chicago's Tate Hall during the first half of the championship game in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • Drake's D.J. Wilkins (0) looks to pass around Loyola of Chicago's Braden Norris (4) during the first half of the championship game in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
1 / 3

Bubble watch heats up as tourneys start in power conferences

Drake's D.J. Wilkins (0) shoots over Loyola of Chicago's Tate Hall during the first half of the championship game in the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The suspense begins to build Wednesday for teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble as more of the major conferences begin postseason play.

While the Atlantic Coast Conference began its tournament Tuesday, the Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, Southeastern Conference and Big East all open tournament competition Wednesday. Here are some questions regarding the NCAA Tournament field that still need to be answered.

How many of the so-called blueblood programs are making it in?: One of the main stories of this unusual season has been the way many established powers have struggled more than usual. Kansas and North Carolina have been up and down, but Kansas remains a lock for an NCAA bid and North Carolina figures to make it as well. Duke has more reason to worry, while Kentucky's only hope is to win the SEC Tournament.

How many teams make it from the Big Ten?: As strong as the Big Ten has been this season, its bubble teams haven't played well lately, with Michigan State being the notable exception. No. 3 Illinois, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Iowa and No. 9 Ohio State are likely No. 1 and No. 2 seeds. Purdue and Wisconsin will make the field as well. Rutgers, Maryland and Michigan State have reason to be optimistic but shouldn't take anything for granted. That makes Thursday's Michigan State-Maryland and Rutgers-Indiana matchups particularly interesting.

Will Drake join Missouri Valley rival Loyola-Chicago in the field?: Drake won't be playing again this week after losing to No. 18 Loyola in the MVC championship game Sunday. That means the Bulldogs will be watching the other conference tournaments anxiously. Plenty of mock brackets currently have Drake among the last teams in the field. The Bulldogs need to root against other bubble teams and hope nobody makes a Cinderella run through a conference tournament to steal a bid away.

Can the Mountain West Conference get multiple bids?: No. 19 San Diego State is a sure bet to earn an NCAA bid. Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State also have shots to make it, but none of those teams can afford an early loss in the Mountain West Tournament that starts Wednesday in Las Vegas. Utah State particularly needs a big week.

Will the ACC bubble teams deliver on Wednesday?: This is the tournament to watch on Wednesday with Syracuse, North Carolina, Louisville and Duke all playing as they try to secure bids. Syracuse faces North Carolina State, Louisville meets Duke and North Carolina faces Notre Dame.

Tuesday's games didn't have much impact on the bubble, but here's a look at teams that helped or hurt their chances.

HOLDING STEADY

Duke (12-11, 9-9 ACC): Duke probably didn't help itself much by throttling Boston College 86-51 in the first round of the ACC Tournament, but a loss would have completely knocked the Blue Devils out of at-large consideration. Duke probably needs to win at least a couple more games to give itself any realistic hope for a bid. The Blue Devils haven't missed an NCAA Tournament since 1995.

KNOCKED OUT

Pittsburgh (10-12, 6-10 ACC): The Panthers had realistic NCAA hopes before a late-season collapse that culminated with a 79-73 loss to Miami in the first round of the ACC Tournament. Pitt has lost seven of its last eight games.

---

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • PGA Tour chief sees 'light at end' of Covid tunnel

    PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan said Tuesday that Covid-19 testing would continue for the forseeable future but expressed optimism the pandemic crisis was easing with "light at the end of the tunnel".

  • AT&T Byron Nelson didn’t want this way, but it beats the alternative

    AT&T Byron Nelson plans to have 10,000 fans per day at it first PGA Tour event since 2019.

  • Falcons select Florida TE in PFF’s latest mock draft

    Adding another pass-catching tight end the caliber of Pitts to the mix would potentially give the Falcons one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL next season.

  • NCAA tournament: Battle for No. 1 seeds goes through Big Ten tournament

    Michigan and Illinois have dibs on No. 1 seeds. But if they falter in the Big Ten tournament, things could get interesting.

  • PGA Tour shuts down Bryson DeChambeau's thought of playing down 9th hole off 18 tee

    The PGA Tour put the kibosh on any thought Bryson DeChambeau had of taking an alternate route off 18 tee.

  • How NCAA rankings have tiny Colgate ahead of a handful of powerhouses

    How is Colgate ranked ahead of Virginia, Kansas, Ohio State and other powerhouses in the NCAA’s NET rankings? Call it a statistical anomaly.

  • March Madness: 5 opponents to avoid on Selection Sunday

    Here are the teams that will be underrated, and a nightmare for those that end up having to play them.

  • March Madness: 5 NCAA tournament teams ripe for upsets

    One of the many offshoots of this COVID-infected season has been a dearth of non-conference games, and therefore a lack of cross-reference points. But there are teams that appear ripe for an upset in the NCAA tournament.

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Petr Yan apologizes for illegal knee, hopes for rematch

    Petr Yan lost the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night after illegally kneeing Aljamain Sterling while he was down on one knee. The knee was not only deemed illegal, it was ruled intentional, which meant that Yan was disqualified. Sterling became the new bantamweight titleholder, but not at all in the way that he wanted. Shortly after UFC 259 concluded, Yan issued a statement of apology on Twitter and also took to the UFC 259 post-fight press conference to reflect on the fight. "I apologize and wish speedy recovery to (Sterling). I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it," he wrote. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368436400220073986 Though Sterling was transported to the hospital to get checked out, he issued his own statement on the fight. "Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit. Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!" https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368434976329330690 https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368447331855519745 With both men on board to run the fight back, UFC president Dana White was also agreeable, saying that he absolutely intends to book the rematch as soon as possible. TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Petr Yan reflects on illegal knee, hopes for quick rematch (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Knees and kicks to a downed MMA fighter rule reinterpreted by athletic commissions

    This article on knees and kicks to a downed opponent was originally published in September of 2013, but is rather relevant to current times as Petr Yan lost his bantamweight championship at UFC 259 after illegally and intentionally kneeing Aljamain Sterling. How athletic commissions interpret the rule about knees and kicks to a downed fighter and how referees enforce the rule has changed. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and former Executive Director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission Marc Ratner appeared on a recent edition of UFC Tonight on Wednesday and explained the new interpretation of what is a foul and what isn’t in regards to kneeing and kicking a “downed” fighter. The Unified Rules of mixed martial arts describes a “downed” fighter as a fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. The Association of Boxing Commissions website defines a downed fighter as, “A grounded opponent is any fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. (i.e. could have one shin or one finger down to be considered a downed fighter) If the referee determines that a fighter would be a grounded fighter, but is not solely because the ring ropes or cage fence has held fighter from the ground, the referee can instruct the combatants that he is treating the fighter held up solely by the cage or ropes as a grounded fighter.” The wording of the rule and the rule’s intent has not changed, but the way the rule is interpreted and enforced has. “The rule is really the same,” said Ratner. “The interpretation that we’ve come up with, with the Association of Boxing Commissions, which should be called the Association of Combat Commissions – they should change that – but the spirit of the rule has been violated by a lot of fighters. “Obviously if you’re downed and you have a hand on the deck, and you have three points there and you get kicked or kneed, that’s a foul,” he said. “But we have fighters now who are putting their hand down, bringing it up, putting it back down again. “I call it, if you’re talking basketball, trying to draw the foul. They’re hoping that the referee will see it and call a foul and maybe disqualify the other guy,” added Ratner. “So we’re telling the referees before the fights, go into the dressing rooms and say, ‘look, if you do this you’re doing it at your own peril and in my judgment as a referee, if you’re doing it, I’m going to call it legal.’” It is now up to the referee’s discretion whether or not a kick or knee to a “downed” fighter is illegal. “It’s a judgment call,” said Ratner. Be sure to Like MMAWeekly.com on Facebook and Follow @MMAWeeklycom on Twitter.

  • Tim Elliott blasts Jordan Espinosa amid dominant beatdown at UFC 259: 'Little woman beater'

    As they were grappling on the floor near the end of the second round, a bizarre conversation ensued between them which may explain why Elliott wanted the fight.

  • UFC 259: Amanda Nunes quickly submits overmatched Megan Anderson

    Nunes, widely considered the greatest female fighter of all-time in mixed martial arts, dominated from the start.

  • All-Star Game: Anfernee Simons beats Obi Toppin to win Dunk Contest with near-rim kiss

    Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis beat Nikola Vucevic to win the Skills Challenge, and Stephen Curry ran away with the 3-Point Contest.

  • Kawhi Leonard planning to reunite with Gregg Popovich for Tokyo Olympics

    Leonard won a championship with Popovich before forcing a trade after seven seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

  • Federer feels his story is unfinished, eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

    Roger Federer never contemplated retirement as he spent 13 months on the sidelines due to double knee surgery last year and the 39-year-old says he is now pain-free and ready to play again with a feeling that his story is not over yet. Federer, tied with Rafa Nadal on a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, has not played a competitive match since losing to world number one Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals in 2020. The Swiss maestro will make his highly-anticipated return at this week's Qatar Open, where he is seeded behind U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.

  • Perfect Giannis powers Team LeBron to All-Star Game win as James sits out 2nd half

    James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • UFC 259 full results: Blachowicz decisions Adesanya; Nunes dominates Anderson; Yan DQ'd vs. Sterling

    Only one belt changed hands Saturday at UFC 259.

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.