Bubble Watch: All eyes turn to East Tennessee State

One week is left on the schedule before the NCAA Tournament bracket is set. Still, there is a lot left to be decided with not a lot of games to determine who will be playing in March Madness and who won't.

The NCAA Tournament bubble is as wide open as ever.

Based on a summation of several highly-regarded bracketologists (ESPN's Joe Lunardi, CBS' Jerry Palm and NBC's Dave Ommen), there are nine spots that are available for at-large teams. The automatic bids for the Southern and Southland are not included.

Entering Monday, there are 22 teams fighting for those nine spots.

Monday is a relatively quiet day on the college basketball landscape. As such, a lot of attention will be given to the Southern Conference Championship Game. East Tennessee State is looking to sweep the regular season and tournament title. If they do then several bubble teams will rejoice. A loss means they will stay on the bubble up until Selection Sunday with one less spot up for grabs.

Here's where teams stand as the final week of conference tournaments begin along with their remaining schedule (listed alphabetically:

BUBBLE TEAMS:

Arizona State (20-11, 11-7 Pac-12)

Thurs: Colorado/ Washington State (Pac-12 Quarterfinals)

East Tennessee State (29-4, 16-2 Southern)

Mon: Wofford (SoCon Championship)

The Buccaneers get the chance to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 on Monday night. Several bubble teams will be watching with interest because if ETSU were to lose then another bubble spot could be gone.

A loss to Wofford wouldn't exactly end the Buccaneers' tournament hopes. It would be their third Quadrant 3 loss or worse, but crazier things have happened before to get teams into the March Madness. They would need some help and wouldn't have any other opportunities to climb into the field.

ETSU currently sits at No. 39 in the NET, haven't lost in five weeks and do have a road win at tournament-bound LSU. The SoCon Championship is 7:00 pm ET on ESPN.

Indiana (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten)

Wed: Nebraska (Big Ten First Round)

Marquette (18-12, 8-10 Big East)

Thurs: Seton Hall (Big East Quarterfinals)

Memphis (21-10, 10-8 AAC)

Thurs: East Carolina (AAC First Round)

Mississippi State (20-11, 11-7 SEC)

Fri: TBD (SEC Quarterfinals)

NC State (19-12, 10-10 ACC)

Wed: Wake Forest/ Pittsburgh (ACC Second Round)

Purdue (16-15, 9-11 Big Ten)

Thurs: Ohio State (Big Ten Second Round)

Richmond (24-7, 14-4 Atlantic 10)

Fri: TBD (Atlantic 10 Quarterfinals)

Rutgers (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten)

Thurs: Michigan (Big Ten Second Round)

Stanford (20-11, 9-9 Pac-12)

Wed: California (Pac-12 First Round)

Stephen F. Austin (28-3, 19-1 Southland)

Fri: TBD (Southland Semifinals)

Stephen F. Austin is another team that other teams across the bubble will be keeping an eye on. All they need is two wins and the automatic bid goes to them. However, a loss and then another team hops up onto the bubble to make Selection Sunday a little crazier.

Texas (19-12, 9-9 Big 12)

Thurs: Texas Tech (Big 12 Quarterfinals)

Texas Tech (18-13, 9-9 Big 12)

Thurs: Texas (Big 12 Quarterfinals)

Tulsa (21-10, 13-5 AAC)

Fri: Memphis/ East Carolina (AAC Quarterfinals)

UCLA (19-12, 12-6 Pac-12)

Thurs: Stanford/ California (Pac-12 Quarterfinals)

Wichita State (23-8, 11-7 AAC)

Fri: Connecticut/ Tulane (AAC Quarterfinals)

Xavier (19-12, 8-10 Big East)

Wed: DePaul (Big East First Round)

LONGSHOTS:

Oklahoma State (17-14, 7-11 Big 12)

Wed: Iowa State (Big 12 First Round)

Arkansas (19-12, 7-11 SEC)

Wed: Vanderbilt (SEC First Round)

Cincinnati (20-10, 13-5 AAC)

Fri: UCF/ South Florida (AAC Quarterfinals)

Things got really interesting for Cincinnati by claiming a share of the American Athletic Conference over the weekend. They are a team with only two really good wins and a handful of bad losses. Bracketologists are split on if the Bearcats should be in with their resume as of now coming from the best non-Power 5 conference.

A loss to UCF or South Florida in the AAC Quarterfinals would likely seal their fate, but if they make to the AAC title game it would be hard to keep them out of the field.

Northern Iowa (25-6, 14-4 MVC)

No games

Northern Iowa was shocked by Drake in the MVC Quarterfinals, really ending their at-large chances. It gave them their third Q3 loss on the season to go with only one Q1 win. They need a ton of help to make the tournament and also a prayer sent to the selection committee.

