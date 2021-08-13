Bubble Watch: Who’s up, who’s down after first day at Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Seasons are on the line this week at the Wyndham Championship. Some are seeking a playoff berth, others are trying to secure a card for next season, and then there are those just hoping to finish inside the top 200 in the point standings to earn a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Here’s who moved up and down the projected point standings during the first round of the tournament at Sedgefield Country Club, which was suspended due to darkness at 8:14 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Scott Piercy

Scott Piercy watches his approach shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. Photo by Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Piercy, who entered the week on the wrong side of the cutline at No. 126, helped his chances by shooting 64. He trails first-round leader Russell Henley by two strokes, but made the biggest leap on the first day, jumping to a projected No. 91.

Sung Kang

Sung Kang hits a bunker shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. Photo by Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Sung Kang is in a win-or-go home position. He’s fully exempt for next season, but at No. 188, he needs a victory to advance to the playoffs. He carded eight birdies en route to shooting 6-under 64 and is tied for second. But that seven-way tie would mean he’d still only improve to No. 157.

Ted Potter Jr.

Ted Potter Jr. plays a shot from the 16th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Ted Potter Jr. is part of that tie for second and also needs a win after a dismal season. He’s No. 181 and projected to move up to No. 151, which would fall just shy of conditional status.

Michael Thompson

Michael Thompson hits his approach shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. Photo by Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thompson doesn’t have to sweat out his Tour card for next season thanks to his victory at the 2020 3M Open. But he’s now poised to qualify for the playoffs after shooting 64, which lifted him from No. 128 to a projected No. 95.

Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar

Adam Scott plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Adam Scott (No. 121) and Matt Kuchar (No. 124) have playing privileges secured for next season, but their playoff hopes entered the week on thin ice. They are skating along with higher hopes after both posted 4-under 66 on Thursday morning. Scott is now projected at No. 116 and Kuchar at No. 118.

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler reacts to a missed putt on the 9th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. Photo by Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Rickie Fowler’s pursuit of a playoff spot remains very much in doubt after he posted a 1-over 71. He’s projected at No. 132.

Nos. 125, 126, 127 and beyond

Bo Hoag started the week on the bubble at No. 125 and he’s still hanging on to the last spot after shooting 3-under 67. Ryan Armour, who started the week at No. 122, shot 4-over and is projected to be the last man out at No. 126. Patrick Rodgers, No. 123, was 2 over through 15 holes when play was suspended due to darkness, and had slipped to a projected 127th. Aaron Baddeley, who entered the week at No. 200 and needing a win, dug himself a big hole with a 3-over 73. That has him dropping one spot and out of a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

