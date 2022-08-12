Bubble watch: 8 Rams players who must stand out vs. Chargers

The preseason is a great time for players on the roster bubble to improve their stock and push for a spot on the 53-man squad. Some guys have very little chance to make the team regardless of how they perform, while others who seem likely to make it could slip on the wrong side of the bubble if they struggle.

For the Rams, there’s an abundance of younger players battling for roster spots this summer as the preseason gets underway. Here are eight Rams who need to stand out on Saturday against the Chargers.

WR Lance McCutcheon

The Rams’ top five receivers appear to be set with Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek. Jacob Harris and Brandon Powell are also likely to make it. That leaves McCutcheon in a group of players with a lot to prove. He’s a big, fast receiver who has great length, similar to Allen Robinson and Harris.

The undrafted rookie out of Montana State is probably going to land on the practice squad, but a dominant performance in the three preseason games could change the Rams’ mind and land him a roster spot out of fear of being claimed off waivers.

OL Chandler Brewer

Brewer will be battling Bobby Evans and maybe A.J. Arcuri to back up Rob Havenstein at right tackle, an intriguing competition that should get settled in the preseason. Brewer has some position flexibility, as does Evans, but Evans is the more experienced of the two.

Brewer will need a good showing in the preseason and it’ll be worth monitoring A) where he lines up and B) who gets the first reps in Saturday’s game.

QB Bryce Perkins

Wolford appears entrenched as QB2, getting more work with the first-team offense than Perkins during camp. But Perkins stuck around on the 53-man roster last year and could do the same with a strong preseason performance again.

The Rams know teams might be interested in claiming Perkins off waivers if he’s cut, which is a good enough reason to keep him on the roster. He’s shown potential in two years so far and should get another chance this season.

RB Raymond Calais

Xavier Jones is out of the picture, which makes Calais’ path to a roster spot a little bit easier. With Kyren Williams and Jake Funk likely to be the immediate backups behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr., Calais could be battling A.J. Rose and Trey Ragas for one of the last roster spots – especially given his return ability.

He might even be able to beat out Funk for his spot if he has a good enough showing in the preseason.

NT Bobby Brown III

Brown was already on the bubble, but his six-game suspension makes his chances of earning a roster spot even slimmer. He didn’t generate any buzz during training camp and is now listed as the third-string nose tackle behind Greg Gaines and Jonah Williams.

Behind the starting defensive line, it’s a wide-open competition for roster spots between Brown, Earnest Brown IV, Williams, Marquise Copeland, Michael Hoecht and Elijah Garcia. Brown can’t play in the first six regular-season games, but he is eligible for the preseason – which he needs to treat like postseason games.

LB Christian Rozeboom

Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones will be the starting linebackers. No question about it. Travin Howard is recovering from a groin injury and is on the non-football injury list, so he won’t be playing in the preseason yet. Rozeboom must take full advantage of this opportunity to show he’s not only a valuable special teams player, but also a solid linebacker.

Howard’s injury throws a wrench into things because if he’s not ready for the start of the season, the Rams might have no choice but to keep Rozeboom on the team.

OLB Daniel Hardy

Hardy should get a ton of playing time on Saturday and throughout the preseason, as long as Chris Garrett is sidelined with a groin injury. And even when Garrett returns, Hardy will get plenty of chances to rush the passer with Leonard Floyd and Justin Hollins sitting out the preseason.

The rookie has plenty of explosiveness and potential off the edge, he just needs to show he can compete at the NFL level after coming from Montana State.

CB Grant Haley

Haley signed to the Rams’ practice squad last October and played in five games, only lining up on special teams. He’s made a few standout plays in practice so far but he’s still behind Derion Kendrick and Decobie Durant for the fifth cornerback spot.

That could change in the preseason if Haley comes up with a couple of positive performances. He can play in the slot or outside, too, which adds to his value.

