Bubble teams Xavier, Wake Forest flop in conference tournament play

Both Xavier and Wake Forest entered conference tournament play fighting for their NCAA tournament lives. And after both lost on Wednesday, they now face an excruciating wait until Selection Sunday.

Wake Forest may not be completely doomed, but Xavier blew a significant opportunity in dramatic fashion in the first round of the Big East tournament versus Butler.

Xavier, which was among the last four teams in the tournament on Yahoo Sports’ latest Big Board, had a 66-60 lead with 53 seconds to play. But Butler kept fighting and responded with six straight to tie the score at 66 apiece.

On the ensuing possession, Xavier’s Paul Scruggs made an excellent play, cutting through the defense for the go-ahead and-one with seven seconds to play.

Paul Scruggs gets the Go-Ahead Circus Shot Layup to fall for Xavier with 8.5 seconds left to lead Butler 68-66 in the Big East Tourney first round (Video via @MrMatthewCFB) pic.twitter.com/yYhC5TkGs1 — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) March 9, 2022

Up 68-66, Scruggs missed the ensuing free throw and then did the unthinkable. He intentionally fouled Simas Lukosius, sending the Butler freshman to the free-throw line.

THE IRON WAS UNKIND AND XAVIER... FOULS BUTLER????? pic.twitter.com/BOzCvSKYDT — Mr Matthew CFB 🇺🇦 (@MrMatthewCFB) March 9, 2022

Did Xavier plan to foul up three points? That’s a common strategy employed by teams in the final seconds of a game to ensure their opponent cannot tie the score with a 3-pointer. But there was a key element missing here. Xavier was only up by two.

Lukosius, who scored a career-high 27, then calmly sank the two free throws and sent the game to overtime. On top of that, the foul was Scruggs’ fifth, disqualifying from the game.

Once the game reached overtime, Lukosius took over. The freshman from Lithuania scored 12 points in overtime and led Butler to an 89-82 upset victory.

In the loss, Xavier went just 13-of-29 from the free-throw line and now finds itself in a tenuous position following a Quadrant 3 loss. The Musketeers were once 16-5 overall. Since then, they lost 11 of their next 14 games, including Wednesday’s loss to Butler. Xavier now sits at 18-13 overall.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 09: Paul Scruggs #1 of the Xavier Musketeers drives to the basket against Bryce Golden #33 and Bo Hodges #1 of the Butler Bulldogs in the second half of the game during the 2022 Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Wake Forest loses to Boston College

Entering Wednesday, Wake Forest was projected by Yahoo Sports as a No. 9 seed. That’s firmly in the field. Following Wednesday’s loss to Boston College, though, the Demon Deacons could be in some trouble.

Wake Forest led by 10 points with 6:06 to play, but proceeded to blow that lead to BC, the ACC’s No. 13 seed. The game went into overtime and the Eagles prevailed with an 82-77 upset to advance to the quarterfinals.

Wake Forest, like Xavier, will be left to sit around and wait for the bracket on Sunday. Wake is 23-10 overall, but has just one Quadrant 1 win, two other top 50 wins and one of the weakest non-conference schedules in the country.

Compared to Xavier, the Demon Deacons are in decent shape. Still, there’s going to be plenty of anxiety in the coming days.