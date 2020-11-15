Takeaways: Here’s the 'bubble' that will help college football finish the season

Pete Thamel
·11 min read

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — We’re amid a moment in college football where the amount of games not happening have begun to overtake the games that are happening. Amid the 15 games either canceled or postponed this weekend, the sport faces the uncomfortable reality that crowning a champion will be with a battle of survival.

Somewhat by default, No. 2 Notre Dame’s game at Boston College became the centerpiece of a relatively benign weekend of college football. With four SEC games off the schedule, two Pac-12 games postponed and another arranged via shotgun brunch, the slate was light.

An air of optimism emanated through a relatively dark weekend for the sport at Alumni Stadium however. Notre Dame continued to march toward a College Football Playoff bid after its 45-31 victory, Boston College remained the sport’s paragon for COVID-19 discipline and the top athletic administrators at both schools expressed optimism about the next few weeks for the sport.

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick and BC athletic director Pat Kraft both predicted that once college campuses clear out for Thanksgiving, the sport will have fewer issues. Many campuses, including BC and Notre Dame, will not have in-person classes until 2021 after students leave for Thanksgiving. That gives the sport a chance to revive its mid-summer bubble modes and should help the run to the finish.

“Increasingly, we’ll be on campuses where students are going home,” Swarbrick told Yahoo Sports. “Beyond what we’ve learned and increasingly the fact that campuses will become mini-bubbles without students, I’m optimistic. I recognize in saying that that the country as a whole is a mess. Those environments may dictate some results.”

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) greets Notre Dame running back Jafar Armstrong (8) following an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) greets Notre Dame running back Jafar Armstrong (8) following an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Under first-year coach Jeff Hafley, Boston College has been a paragon of COVID-19 avoidance. BC football has taken more than 7,000 COVID-19 tests since arriving back at school in early June without a positive. Kraft credited the players for their sacrifice, as he said that when families attend road games they can only see their sons from barriers that are set up six feet apart.

Kraft shared Swarbrick’s optimism that students leaving campus will help the sport. “I do think a lot of campuses are going to be de-densified,” he said. “A lot of communities are going back to more regulations. The outlets are less.”

With Notre Dame controlling its own destiny to play in the College Football Playoff, Swarbrick echoed the sentiment of Big 12 athletic director Bob Bowlsby that the CFP needs to remain nimble to execute the playoff.

“We have to maintain flexibility in our approach,” he said. “We’ll learn a lot over the next few weeks. I do think we need to do everything we can to stay on schedule in terms of when we play the games.”

Brian Kelly took a question about the backdrop of games being canceled this college football season and turned it into a pinch of politicking for Notre Dame’s CFP case. The Irish improved to 8-0 by mowing over BC, and Kelly was quick to point that they’d already “played a Big Ten schedule,” as that league only has an eight-game schedule the entire season.

Kelly said the Irish looked tired at times on Saturday after the double-overtime upset of Clemson last week. And navigating a long season is much different for a team like the Irish than one in the Pac-12, which is attempting to a seven-game schedule.

“We’re going to play 11 games, 12 games, that’s a whole different test that we’re going to be facing than some others teams are,” Kelly said.

The biggest test, for any program, remains avoiding COVID-19. On Saturday, amid college football’s gutted weekend, there’s some optimism about a path to the finish.

Jim Harbaugh’s awful season continues

Michigan football remains the horror show we just can’t stop watching.

The Wolverines’ 49-11 home loss to Wisconsin provided new depths for this season of existential Jim Harbaugh crisis. The Badgers were coming off a long layoff after two postponed games from COVID-19, but any worry of rust or synchronicity were quickly washed aside thanks to Michigan’s putrid offense and Charmin defense.

Wisconsin led 28-0 at halftime, the final touchdown of the first half revealing perhaps the most puzzling part of Harbaugh’s season of torment in Ann Arbor. Nakia Watson’s 10-yard touchdown run featured him essentially waltzing up the middle of the field with a remarkable lack of resistance from the Michigan defense.

The lack of effort from Michigan epitomizes perhaps the most troubling aspect of this season for Harbaugh. At previous stops at San Diego, Stanford and the San Francisco 49ers, Harbaugh’s best coaching ability was being able to foster a competitive spirit among his team. (Remember the upset of USC as a 41-point underdog in 2007?)

Harbaugh had the ability to bore into the souls of his players and push them to believe. But it’s safe to say after another non-competitive performance that this Michigan team has no tangible competitive spirit. The Wolverines were pushed around by 1-3 Michigan State, bullied by Indiana and now swallowed alive by Wisconsin. Or, as Harbaugh put it after the game: “Thoroughly beaten in every phase, really did not do anything well.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

At 1-3, Michigan heads to Rutgers next week with a legitimate chance to lose the game. Last year, they beat Rutgers 52-0. Harbaugh said Michigan is in “not a good place” as a team, and that responsibility “falls on me.” He added that he needs to find players who want to “fight like hell for Michigan.”

The free fall of the Michigan program really began with a blowout loss at Wisconsin last year, which Michigan also trailed 28-0 at the half. In the past two years, Wisconsin has outgained Michigan 718-140 on the ground.

By the end of the game, Wisconsin’s social media trolled Michigan by tweeting out the lyrics to “bored in the house,” a play off of Big House. But the reality is that Michigan flailing has become so reliable that it’s not surprising anymore. We’ll tune in next week to see if the Wolverines can muster up a fight.

Northwestern flexing in Big Ten West

Lost in the horror show of Michigan’s latest loss was Wisconsin setting up a Big Ten West showdown with Northwestern in Evanston next week. Northwestern is 4-0 after beating Purdue, 27-20, in West Lafayette on Saturday.

The No. 23 Wildcats are one of the sport’s best bounce-back stories this season, as they free-fell to 3-9 last season after reaching the Big Ten title game in 2018.

How good is Northwestern? Well, this win and the credibility of winning at Iowa earlier in the year should push them toward the top 15 this week. And while next week will go a long way in determining Northwestern’s ceiling, it’s safe to say the Wildcats are back to their old identity.

Northwestern held Purdue to two rushing yards, a sign that Northwestern is back to being Northwestern. The biggest difference this season comes from the competency at the quarterback position as Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdowns, all to Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, and continues to steady a position group that was one of the least productive in major college football last year.

Next week, we’ll get a chance to see just how far Northwestern has come.

We are Marshall

Marshall football players had the number 75 on their helmets on Saturday to honor the 50th anniversary of the plane crash that killed 75 people associated with the program back in 1970.

On an emotional day as a community mourned its loved ones, Marshall rolled to a 42-14 victory over Middle Tennessee. “You should try to be the coach of a game you can’t lose,” Marshall coach Doc Holliday said by phone on Saturday night. “That’s a game you have to find a way to win. That’s an important game for our fan base and school to rally around each other.”

The anniversary of the crash brought a wave of attention to the current Marshall program, which is 7-0 and a favorite to win Conference USA. Quarterback Grant Wells, a 6-foot-2 redshirt freshman, has been one of the sport’s best young quarterbacks this season. He’s completed nearly 68% of his passes, thrown 11 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He had five touchdown passes against MTSU on Saturday.

“He’s a special kid,” Holliday said. “He gives us a chance to play with anyone if we have that opportunity.”

Marshall will be heavy favorites the final three games of the year. It’s unlikely Marshall will get a look at a New Year’s Six Bowl, as the traffic ahead of them is significant with Cincinnati the heavy favorite to land that spot.

But Marshall has a good chance to land in the Conference USA title game, as it leads the West division. And that could be a fitting way to commemorate the team from 50 years ago.

“This year, you have to cherish every day you get an opportunity to play,” Holliday said. “You get seven games in and pray we get one in next week versus Charlotte.”

Change in a Flash

No program in the country has consistently played as demoralizing a non-conference schedule as Kent State. The Golden Flashes were scheduled to play Penn State, Alabama and Kentucky prior to the pandemic. Last season, Kent played at Arizona State, Auburn and Wisconsin, losing by a combined 133-23.

Many MAC programs play these so-called buy games, which fund their athletic departments. But Kent’s non-league play has stood out as particularly sadistic, as those games can take a physical and mental toll on a program.

The MAC’s decision to play league-only games hasn’t been great for Kent State’s bottom line, as it missed out on nearly $5 million in guaranteed game money. But for the bottom line of winning, not serving as high-major chum has been good for Kent State.

The Golden Flashes are 2-0 in the third year under coach Sean Lewis, as they’ve squeezed past Eastern Michigan (27-23) and blasted Bowling Green (62-24).

“We wanted to be urgent in our development from Day 1, we wanted to compete and learn the really hard lessons as we went through it,” Lewis told Yahoo Sports this week. “We took all those lessons and applied them.”

The turning point in Kent’s turnaround under Lewis came last season against Buffalo, as they scored 24 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win, 30-27. That matchup in two weeks could end up deciding the MAC East, as both are 2-0 and alone atop the division.

Kent’s hyper-tempo style has been anchored by a veteran offensive line, which returned four experienced players and has had junior Jack Clement emerge as a capable starting center. That’s allowed senior quarterback Dustin Crum to thrive, as he’s at the point in his second season as Kent’s starter that he’s completed just under 70% of his passes and has six touchdowns and one interception.

Crum is refined this season, Lewis said, understanding the nuances of protections and has earned the autonomy to check and change things at the line of scrimmage.

Ten NFL scouts were at Kent State’s blowout of Bowling Green on Tuesday, Lewis said, many to see Crum and star receiver Isaiah McKoy. It’s just another sign of how far the program has come, as Lewis went 2-10 his first season and 7-6 last year with the program’s first-ever bowl win.

The expectations have changed in a flash for Kent, and the Buffalo game in two weeks will go a long way in determining if the team can win its first MAC title since 1972 when Don James was the coach.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • Michigan destroyed by No. 13 Wisconsin in latest embarrassing loss for Jim Harbaugh

    Wisconsin hadn’t played in nearly a month due to a COVID-19 outbreak, but it was Michigan that looked like the team coming off a long layoff. 

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Latest draft, free agency and trade speculation

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Michigan football turns to Cade McNamara at QB and watches him score immediately

    Michigan football turned the offense over to quarterback Cade McNamara.

  • Terence Crawford stops Kell Brook early in spectacular fashion

    Terence Crawford made a strong case for himself as the world’s best pound-for-pound boxer on Saturday at the MGM Grand Conference Center, stopping Kell Brook in the fourth round of their bout for the WBO welterweight title. 

  • Buccaneers spend five hours on tarmac waiting for flight to Charlotte

    Tom Brady and the Buccaneers spent five hours on their plane waiting to take off for their flight to Charlotte on Saturday night.

  • Dana White had strong words for Khaos Williams' 2nd straight 1st-round KO

    The Michigan-based fighter has ended his first two UFC fights in under 30 seconds.

  • Jack Nicklaus criticises Augusta after low-scoring day one at The Masters

    The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain

  • Crawford vs Brook result live as ‘Bud’ wins via fourth round stoppage

    Latest updates as Terence Crawford defends his WBO welterweight belt against Kell Brook

  • Conor McGregor responds to Rafael dos Anjos’s callout

    Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, following his UFC Vegas 14 victory over Paul Felder, called out fellow former titleholder Conor McGregor. It was dos Anjos's first fight back at lightweight after fighting for the past three-plus years at welterweight. He made the argument that after the win over Felder, he and McGregor were the only top lightweights that were qualified to fill the vacancy of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who recently announced his retirement. “I think I wanna face whoever is on the line for that belt. At 36 years old, tonight was my 30th UFC appearance. If Khabib is really retired, it will leave the division wide open. If you look at the division, me and Conor, we are the only champions in that division. I think if the championship is open, me and Conor is the fight to make.” Following dos Anjos's comments, McGregor said he was in. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327809253596418048?s=20 McGregor is already set to face Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23, 2021, and he sounds committed to making that fight happen. A short time after his first tweet, McGregor clarified that and said he would still be down to fight dos Anjos after Poirier. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327811985946370048?s=20 TRENDING > UFC Vegas 14 results: Rafael dos Anjos calls for Conor McGregor title fight following baffling split decision win Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor were scheduled to fight several years ago dos Anjos and McGregor had been slated to fight once before, which is reflected in the photos of McGregor's second tweet. At that time, dos Anjos held the lightweight belt and was set to make the second defense of it opposite McGregor at UFC 196 on March 5, 2016. Following some intense press in the lead-up, dos Anjos was forced to bow out of the fight after breaking his foot during training for the bout. McGregor went on to headline the UFC 196 fight card in a welterweight bout opposite Nate Diaz. He lost. Diaz submitted McGregor in the second round. Related video > Rafael dos Anjos explains Conor McGregor callout (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • Lions players reportedly celebrated time away from Matt Patricia after 2018 season with mimosas at team facility

    Players detailed communication, music restrictions and a dancing video involving Cam Newton as issues with Patricia's style.

  • The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming info for Sunday's final round at Augusta National

    All the information you need to get ready for the final round of the 2020 Masters.

  • Moloney-Franco title fight ends in controversial no-decision after absurd 26-minute delay

    The call nearly brought Moloney, the former champion, to tears.

  • Vikings guard Pat Elflein returns from IR only to be cut a day later

    Pat Elflein was expecting to play in his first game back since an injury in Week 1.

  • Fantasy Football Week 10 Injury Wrap: Bears looking for a running back

    A host of NFL teams have uncertain backfields as we get ready for Week 10. Scott Pianowski has your status check.

  • Nebraska gets past Penn State 30-23 in McCaffrey's 1st start

    Nebraska appeared ready to blow out Penn State, then suddenly found itself in a close game, the kind the Cornhuskers have been known to lose under third-year coach Scott Frost. The Nittany Lions twice drove deep into Nebraska territory in the final 4 minutes, and each time the Huskers' defense made stops that preserved a 30-23 win Saturday. Luke McCaffrey made his first start at quarterback in place of Adrian Martinez, who turned in two flat performances as the Huskers opened the season with two losses.

  • How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

    John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.

  • Grand predictions crushed as Jon Rahm's horrible miscue leads to 'pretty awful' round

    If ever you see the world’s No 2 golfer stone-cold top one off the heel, you can typically be sure that he means it. Jon Rahm emphatically did during the Masters practice round where he skimmed his ball across the pond at the 16th, judging the contact to such perfection that after three hops, it took the green’s slope to arc inexorably into the cup. Alas, when the Spaniard stood on the 8th fairway on Saturday night and produced another shot that barely left the ground, it was horribly unintentional. Full leaderboard Finding the ball beneath his feet, Rahm looked to shape it right-to-left into the par-five but miscued dismally with a shortened backswing, watching it dive viciously left into the trees. Not unreasonably, he glowered at the club as if he wanted to snap it in half. It is one of the Masters’ many mysteries that this 570-yard hole, which should yield a regulation birdie for a player of his length, has sent his game haywire before. Last year, in the very same place, he hit one of the worst shanks seen outside a monthly medal. One such lapse can be excused, but repeating it threatens to leave a mental scar. Rahm did not take kindly to being asked to describe his round, where one gruesome error extinguished any momentum en route to a 72 that left him seven adrift of Dustin Johnson’s lead. “Seriously, how would I describe it? Pretty awful,” he said, tersely. “I was playing good golf and got a great mud ball. There’s no way I can be happy about it. The course was there for scoring, and I couldn’t take advantage of anything. I fought my a-- off at the end to salvage an under-par round and I couldn’t. I’ve got to shoot a miracle score to have a chance.” In all honesty, the fashionable excuse of a “mud ball” did not do justice to the awfulness of the stroke. For Rahm, the worst aspect of it all was the timing. As he approached the turn, he was surging up the leaderboard in the hunt for Johnson, just as the world rankings suggested he would. But on a hole he had hoped to eagle, he sloped off instead with a double-bogey that effectively snuffed out his quest for a maiden major. While the damage had begun with his inexplicable grubber from the short grass, Rahm soon compounded it by firing his third shot straight into a loblolly pine, off which it duly ricocheted into a bush. A seven was all he could muster in the end, enough to wipe away his hopes. In the space of one hole, Rahm’s gait lost its usual bounce. He had talked up the drama of this third round, predicting a shoot-out of all the leading names, and instead he let Johnson, his rival for the No 1 spot, drift into the distance unchallenged. It was a dispiriting, lost opportunity for a man who, in the week of his 26th birthday, had the game to command this tournament. He had won two titles on the PGA Tour, and could point to top-10 finishes in three of the four majors. Plus, there was the relentless training at home in Arizona throughout this disjointed season, knowing that all roads led to Augusta. Rahm is not averse to making grand predictions about his prospects. For him to win the Masters, he declared, he needed only to stay true to who he was. “I need to play the shot that I see and feel within me,” he said. “Not the shot that you’re supposed to play. Hit the shot that I feel in my moment, in my hands and in my mind. Just be who I am.” For Rahm, that moment arrived on the eighth and he proved spectacularly unequal to it. Loath as he is to admit any weakness, his swing sometimes becomes rushed and abbreviated when the pressure rises. So it turned out in this third round, as he produced the type of mistake that would haunt his sleep. After the early bolts by Rahm, Paul Casey and Lee Westwood, this Masters has taken a sour turn for the European contingent. Rory McIlroy made a tireless effort to reel in Johnson, his friend and fellow member of the Bear’s Club in Florida, but looked likely to continue the pattern where his major is derailed by one poor round. His opening 75 was a cardinal sin against a rival of Johnson’s calibre. Instead, Europe’s finest were left to marvel at the exploits of Bernhard Langer, who stepped off the course at two under. It is not just the fact that, at 63, the German has become the oldest player in Masters history to make the cut, breaking Tommy Aaron’s record by 33 days, but that the birth dates of his fellow competitors in majors span an entire century. Gene Sarazen, whom he faced in the 1976 Open at Royal Birkdale as an 18-year-old, was born in 1902. As for Abel Gallegos, the Argentinian amateur who qualified for Augusta this year? 2002. It is one of golf’s greatest virtues that such a feat is even possible within a single career. But it is also a tribute to Langer’s longevity that his powers have yet to attenuate on a course whose length is traditionally unkind to those in their seventh decade. He is a living, breathing museum piece.