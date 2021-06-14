The Bubble Over My Head: How To Win At Negotiation

Dr. Phil says that if you’re going to have a confrontation – with a child, co-worker, or someone else – you must have a well-defined objective. Determine what a win is for you, and work toward that goal. “You’ve got to be very clear what is it that you decide is a win, and if you can’t decide that in a way that’s measurable, then how do you ever know whether you’ve won or not?” Dr. Phil says. “You’ve got to be very specific about what constitutes victory.” Learn more in the video above, including why you need to know the currency of the person you are negotiating with, and the one thing you must do if you engage in a confrontation with your child. Hear more of Dr. Phil’s advice from "Our 12-Year-Old Daughter is Breaking Down Our Family!”. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Need Dr. Phil to get real with someone?